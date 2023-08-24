A youth delegation from the Idaho Falls-Tokai Mura Sister Cities program recently visited Japan in its first official trip in five years after pausing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group of eight youth and two chaperones spent nine days in Japan — from July 28 to Aug.5.
“My highlight personally was getting to spend time with my host family,” said Stephanie Van Ausdeln, recent president of the Sister Cities Youth Association. “I really, really like cooking and baking … and I found out pretty quickly that Japanese cooking is very different from American cooking. I got to cook a bunch of different meals with them, and they taught me a lot of things that I have never seen before.”
Van Ausdeln, a recent Idaho Falls High School graduate, has spent the past six years preparing for the trip, studying weekly with a local Japanese tutor and serving in the Sister Cities Youth Association.
The group spent six days in Tokai and three days in Tokyo.
“The city of Tokai-mura is just extremely welcoming and generous,” said Laura Combs, adult leader with the Sister Cities Youth Association. “Their mayor and city council are all very involved in planning out what we do, meeting with us, having dinners and (hosting) all these extremely fun, chaperoned events all over the region.”
The youth delegation visited Mount Fuji, the Narusawa Ice Caves, a black sand beach and Aqua World, a Sea World-type attraction in Oarai, Japan.
The Sister Cities youth delegations from Idaho Falls and Tokai-mura visiting Aqua World in Oarai, Japan.
“The kids all got to swim in the ocean … and hang out with other Japanese teens,” Combs said.
This year, the students stayed in the Tokai dormitory, while Japanese host families joined the group on two day trips and one dinner.
Van Ausdeln presented Tokai Mayor Osamu Yamada with a wooden plaque of Idaho and noted differences between the mayor’s office and City Hall in Tokai and in her hometown.
“Their city hall and mayor’s office were very open, very loud when we came in. They were cheering us on a lot. Their workspaces were all together,” she said. “It was very communal and they seemed very friendly with each other. I would just love to go back again, because it was such a wonderful experience getting to meet the mayor and see how the Japanese run things.”
Tokai Mayor Osamu Yamada receives a personalized gift from Sister Cities Youth Association President Stephanie Van Ausdeln on behalf of the Id…
Many of the participants had never traveled outside of the United States before and gained lifelong friends and greater appreciation for Japanese culture.
“It’s so, so different from here, especially because there is such a deep culture of respect,” Van Ausdeln said. “We have a lot of respect in the U.S. between people that know each other really well, but there everyone has respect for one another.”
Tokai and Idaho Falls have similar demographics: Tokai’s population consists of about 40,000 people. The Japanese city’s official name is Tokai, while “mura” means village, according to the Sister Cities Advisory Committee page on the City of Idaho Falls website.
Located in the Ibaraki prefecture 68 miles northeast of Tokyo, the Tokai region is famous for its sweet potatoes and is also the birthplace of Japan’s peaceful nuclear energy program, mirroring the potato industry and nuclear research performed in the Idaho Falls area.
Tokai-mura and Idaho Falls have been participating as Sister Cities since 1981, when an Idaho National Laboratory engineer from Tokai first organized the program.
An adult delegation from Tokai, Japan will visit Idaho Falls from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, while the Japanese youth association will come next summer. The youth groups alternate years visiting each other's countries.
Just as the Japanese Friendship Garden stands as a memorial to peace and understanding at the center of the Snake River by the Broadway bridge, the Idaho Falls-Tokai Mura Sister Cities program spans across continents — providing a common connection and glimpse into two unique, yet remarkably similar societies.
“I have a much deeper respect and understanding of Eastern culture and Asian culture especially, because it can be so drastically different from the West,” Van Ausdeln said. “It’s made me more curious and a lot more excited to get a feel for what other places outside of the United States are like.”
