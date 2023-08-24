A youth delegation from the Idaho Falls-Tokai Mura Sister Cities program recently visited Japan in its first official trip in five years after pausing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The group of eight youth and two chaperones spent nine days in Japan — from July 28 to Aug. 5.

“My highlight personally was getting to spend time with my host family,” said Stephanie Van Ausdeln, recent president of the Sister Cities Youth Association. “I really, really like cooking and baking … and I found out pretty quickly that Japanese cooking is very different from American cooking. I got to cook a bunch of different meals with them, and they taught me a lot of things that I have never seen before.”


Tokai Mayor Osamu Yamada receives a personalized gift from Sister Cities Youth Association President Stephanie Van Ausdeln on behalf of the Id…

