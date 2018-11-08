The Idaho Falls Ski Club will host its annual Ski Sale and Fest on Friday and Saturday at Pinecrest Event Center, 560 E. Anderson St.
The Ski Sale is a two-day annual event, started in 1959, where Alpine or Nordic skiers and snowboarders can buy and sell new and used gear in advance of the upcoming season.
Skiers and snowboarders can bring their own personal equipment to sell. And about a half-dozen vendors will sell older equipment at discounted rates, according to Idaho Falls Ski Club president Robin Villarreal.
“It’s a big shopping spree,” Villarreal said. “And you can get some pretty good deals on skis and snowboards.”
The Ski Club takes a 20 percent cut of anything sold at the event.
The event also will include a festival, where regional ski resorts will provide information about the upcoming season, Ski Club memberships will be for sale and there will be raffle giveaways throughout the weekend.
The event will be Friday evening and most of the day Saturday. There will be an early bird session from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, followed by regular hours from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. And there will be regular hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission is $10 for the early bird session and $2 for the regular sessions.