A local high school student is rolling out a reading-based fundraiser over the summer for local veterans.
The Read to Remember fundraiser is being run by 15-year-old Claire Yoo, who is entering her sophomore year at Idaho Falls High School. She said she was inspired to find a way to give back to the community as she saw news about the risks of COVID-19 spread and decided the branch of the Military Affairs Committee would be a good recipient to get those donations out to veterans.
The reading marathon isn't starting until July 6, when it will run for two weeks. Yoo is working to gather volunteers who will be reading over that two-week span and backers who will pledge a certain amount of money for each page read. After those two weeks, the money will be collected as donations to a GoFundMe page and will be given to the Military Affairs Committee in early August.
"A lot of people are still staying inside right now, so I thought this would be a good way for them to provide for a good cause while reading with their kids," Yoo said.
Military Affairs Committee Chairman Robert Skinner said the money received will go into the group's general fund to help local veterans with anything from getting food to making car payments and repairs. Yoo said she also planned to work on sewing 100 masks that would be donated to the local veterans' group along with the funds raised.
A similar pledge drive for the Military Affairs Committee was held over the weekend by Tyson Bowen, the professional golfer at Sage Creek Golf Course, who gathered pledges for every hole he played on the course during a single marathon session to honor the fallen Bonneville County Deputy Wyatt Maser.
More information about signing up for and donating to the Read to Remember fundraiser is available at the fundraiser's Facebook page.