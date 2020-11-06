The Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen is looking to hire five employees in order to reopen for service.
The soup kitchen on South Boulevard began a temporary closure Nov. 1 after a lack of volunteers left it unable to consistently operate in recent months. Ariel Jackson, executive director of Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls, said the soup kitchen has regularly fed around 150 people a day during this year but struggled to offer regular meal services.
"Some days we bought pizza because we didn't have a team to cook. Some days we were forced to close. It wasn't fair to make people unable to rely on us," Jackson said.
Earlier this week the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen applied for and received a National Dislocated Worker Grant through the Idaho Department of Labor. The grant allows the nonprofit to hire five workers who lost work because of the coronavirus or are going through long-term unemployment. Approved workers will be guaranteed pay through March 2021.
Jackson said that the new workers could let the meal services resume on weekdays, while volunteer interest could allow for them to resume weekend meals down the line. Demand for the soup kitchen usually increases as the weather gets colder and people take advantage of the coffee and food inside the building.
"Because of COVID we can't let people eat in the building together right now, so I don't know what the numbers will be like now," Jackson said.
Interested workers can apply for the positions at the Soup Kitchen, or for any other local nonprofits using the federal worker grant program, through the Idaho Department of Labor.