After struggling to find volunteers due to coronavirus and being forced to shut down for a week-and-a-half, the Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen is back open.
Ariel Jackson, executive director of the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls, said the Soup Kitchen was having trouble staffing volunteer teams, forcing the Soup Kitchen to close temporarily on Nov. 2.
“It’s just a scary time for volunteers,” she said.
However, the Soup Kitchen has been approved for a grant from the Idaho Department of Labor that will let it hire five people, who will work 30 hours a week, from now into March. The paid staff will work during the week, and volunteers will staff the Soup Kitchen on Saturdays and Sundays.
“It’s a lot easier to find volunteers on the weekend than during the week when people are working,” Jackson said.
A news release credits multiple organizations with helping the Soup Kitchen reopen. The Soup Kitchen has provided the space, while the Community Food Basket has provided most of the food items needed. The United Way helped buy cheese and condiments and is also helping serve, while the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission has volunteered to serve during the week as the Soup Kitchen looks for paid staff. Franz Bread donated enough bread for volunteers to make enough meals for next week.
The Soup Kitchen serves between 120 and 170 people on a typical day, Jackson said, and about 4,000 a month. She said the number of people being served has gone up, although it is serving fewer total meals since more people are getting takeout meals instead of coming to eat at the Soup Kitchen and getting second or third helpings.
The Soup Kitchen will be open for lunch, noon to 1 p.m., Mondays through Fridays for now. It will open back up for lunch on weekends as well starting Nov. 21. Lunch will be served to-go, as it has been for the last few months for safety reasons. The Soup Kitchen will provide "sandwich service" and other food items as it looks for paid staff.