Idaho Falls Public Information Officer Bud Cranor will be taking on a new role Monday for the city.
The city announced Cranor would become Mayor Rebecca Casper's new chief of staff, a newly created position with the city government.
Cranor began working for the city in 2018 after moving to Idaho Falls from Las Vegas, where he worked as director of the Governor's Office.
The chief of staff position was recently created to help the Mayor's Office as Idaho Falls continues to grow. Cranor will be the first person to hold the position.
Cranor said his duties will include day-to-day management of staff and budgetary issues, to free up time for Casper to focus on other tasks, such as meeting with the city's department heads.
“In a city the size of Idaho Falls, (the mayor's job) can be quite demanding," Cranor said.
In his new role, Cranor will be paid $97,531 a year. As lead public information officer for Idaho Falls he earned $92,185 a year.
“(Cranor’s) got decades of experience in local government and his experience in executive administration at the state and local levels is extensive," Casper said in a news release. "His depth and breadth of involvement with everything from public safety and emergency management to budgeting and personnel issues make him an ideal choice to help with the day-to-day operations that he’ll be involved with in this new role.”