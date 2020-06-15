A citywide march to support diversity efforts within Idaho Falls will be attended by Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and other high-profile local leaders.
The Idaho Falls Standing Together event is being organized by a local Idaho State University student, with support from the Bonneville County Democrats and the Idaho Falls African American Alliance.
"Many of our kids and students in the community are passionate about this and we want to channel their efforts in the right direction," said David Snell, president of the African American Alliance.
The Standing Together event will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon outside of the Museum of Idaho and participants will march to an area near the River Walk to hear comments from speakers. Among the main speakers at the event are Snell, Casper, Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson and members of the city's citizen-led committee on diversity that was created last fall.
Snell said that in his 15 years with the African American Alliance, he had not seen the police brutality and events that had galvanized protests across the country. Still, he said events like the one planned for Saturday were important for fighting the racism that does exist.
"We have to talk about those root causes and that is what Idaho Falls is doing. They're saying let's get this out on the table, let's talk to see what we can do to prevent things from getting to that point," Snell said.
Toni Carter, Idaho National Laboratory's director of inclusion and diversity, will also speak at the event. She said that between the variety of scientists who come to work at the site and the international tourists who pass through the town each year, Idaho Falls is well-positioned to lead conversations in the state on inclusivity.
"I think the people of Idaho Falls know that the differences among people are infinite and know how to make people feel at home when they come through here," Carter said.
Carter asked that offers to attend the event be extended to the Bonneville County Republican Party and political independents as part of the effort to get widespread involvement with the efforts.
Protests organized by the city's Black Lives Matter chapter have been regularly held on the Broadway Street bridge since George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis on May 25 sparked movements across the United States.
Idaho Falls city officials announced Thursday that they would review the use of force policy for the Idaho Falls Police Department. Additionally, the Idaho Falls Police Department held its own listening event two weeks ago to hear public feedback about its interactions with the community.