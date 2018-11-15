The idea of 16-year-old students breaking into computer systems and finding secret files may sound like a horrifying scandal. But under the eyes of two teachers in the basement of the University of Idaho-Idaho Falls, finding secret files was the goal.
For the last two days, Idaho Falls School District 91’s Computer Science class has taken trips to the computer lab at the university to take part in a controlled hacking competition. This event was the first time in the program’s three years that the students traveled off campus to gain more practical experience with computer systems by completing challenges in a “Capture the Flag” event.
Cathy Owen teaches the Computer Science class, which is part of the district’s Career-Technical Education programs and is based out of Compass Academy. A total of 12 students from Compass Academy, Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School attend the Information Technology classes every day to learn about computer systems. Every school district in Idaho is required to offer computer classes by 2020, and Owen’s class is currently the only opportunity within the district.
“This outreach is putting these lessons into high schools to show students what is available for them,” Owen said.
The New York Times reported Nov. 7 that an estimated 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs will be available but unfilled by 2021.
Capture the Flag competitions involve teams of hackers and computer scientists competing to solve puzzles created to test their thinking and computer skills. Some events involve creating a server for each team and earning points for breaking into other team’s systems, while others are a list of challenges created for the contest. A team from Idaho National Laboratory won one of the world’s largest Capture the Flag tournaments at DEF CON in 2010. INL broke ground in April on the Cybercore Integration Center, which will host an advanced electronics lab that will be used for cybersecurity and infrastructure security research.
The program’s contact at the University of Idaho-Idaho Falls is assistant professor Michael Haney. Haney and Owen met earlier this year while running the Cybercore Summer Camp program, an intensive three-day program that included it’s own Capture the Flag event. The high school doesn’t have the network and facilities to run the event during the year, so Haney agreed to let the students go through the challenge at the university computer lab.
“We’re giving them an opportunity to try a real-life skill and see examples of what they would see in their careers,” Owen said.
Not every student in the class is looking for a career in cybersecurity. Brandon Collette, 17, attends Compass Academy and took the class because he was interested in web design. He said he was surprised by how much he enjoyed seeing the computer systems from the view of the hackers and problem solvers.
“There’s a lot of coding we do for websites and that is something I’m interested in,” Brandon said.
Thursday’s hour-long competition gave teams a wide variety of challenges to test their knowledge of computers and systems. Some of the questions were straightforward trivia, asking about web security and abbreviations. Some involved digging through the source code of pictures and files they downloaded or modifying their computer’s IP address to access new sites. There were codes that needed deciphering and multistage problems.
Students could ask for help from Haney and the two graduate students in the class, but they also had the entire internet at their fingers as a resource. Most of the problems solved by the students were worth 20 or 30 points, but one team cracked a 600-point problem with some creative Googling.
“A lot of classes will tell you not to look for answers on Google or Wikipedia. But those can be very good resources and we want them to learn how to use them well,” Haney said.
As the competition unfolded, the rankings for the five teams were displayed in real time on a screen at the front of the lab. Skyline student Cole Johnson, 16, enjoyed the process of actively learning about the computer systems even when his team, the Hackers, was not leading the contest.
“I expected more of a race between the teams. But it’s less of a rush and more thinking to figure it out,” Cole said.
The teachers understand the risk of teaching high school students how to hack into computers. The school district is currently investigating a virus that has infected its computer systems and trying to determine the extent of the attack. Wednesday’s class started with a discussion about the ethics of hacking and legal ways for these skills to be put to use, before preparing the students for the competition.
Haney mentioned several ways that these hacking lessons could be put to good use by the students. There are “bug bounties,” rewards given by companies for hackers who find issues in their security software and alert the company to the problem instead of using the bug to steal information. Haney also said that the skills the students learn here could prove helpful in preventing these hacks in the first place.
“Some of these students could end up working for the government or for company security systems. And if you’re going to do security, you have to know what the hackers are capable of and what the risks are,” he said.