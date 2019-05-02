Three Idaho Falls students are among 14 Outstanding Student Award recipients announced by Idaho State University and the ISU Alumni Association. The recipients will be honored at Spring Commencement on Saturday in Holt Arena.
The awards recognize "outstanding graduating seniors who have excelled in their programs, their extracurricular activities and have epitomized ISU's outstanding student body," an ISU news release said. "Students receiving these prestigious awards exhibit a readiness to graduate, high academic achievement, above-average dedication to academic and professional goals and involvement in professional societies. Work experience and community service are also considered."
The biographies of the Idaho Falls students being honored are as follows:
— Kirby Kinghorn, bachelor of science, emergency management, College of Health Professions. Kinghorn has not let major obstacles in his life stand in his way of pursuing an education, the release said. He has excelled despite many difficulties. The son of a single mother, Kinghorn’s father died when he was 7. As he began his university experience, Kinghorn faced another major hurdle when his mother fell ill and was no longer able to work. Never giving up, Kinghorn became her primary caregiver.
He is graduating this spring, with a degree in emergency management and a 3.99 GPA. His near-perfect academic experience has prepared him to face a rigorous career in emergency management, the release said. One professor describes Kinghorn as a quiet hero, because he does “what is necessary, what is caring and what is right,” the release said.
Kinghorn served an internship with the Bonneville County Office of Emergency Management.
— Cassandra Smith, bachelor of science, dental hygiene, College of Health Professions. Smith’s nomination for outstanding student in dental hygiene was a result of unanimous support by all full-time faculty in dental hygiene, the release said. She consistently carried 18-21 credits a semester, maintained a 3.97 GPA in her program — which would be noteworthy for any student. However, Smith is also a mother of four and a business owner. In addition, Smith was the recipient of two Idaho Health for Children and Families AmeriCorps Educational Foundation awards. A unique aspect of these awards is they require their recipients to perform 450 hours of professional service each award year.
Smith has a passion for helping those who cannot afford dental care, the release said. She lists the most exciting experience of her ISU career as her time spent working at the Pocatello Free Clinic. She also participated in the “Give Kids a Smile Day” through the Southeast District Health Department. During her time at ISU, Smith was a member of the Student American Dental Hygienists, where she served as chairwoman of the Constitution and By-laws Committee.
— Whitney Heuer, bachelor of science, biology, pre-medicine minor, College of Nursing. Heuer is graduating with a bachelor of science degree in nursing from ISU-Meridian’s 12-month accelerated program. Despite the rigor of the program, Heuer is graduating with a 4.0 GPA, the release said.
She was inspired to pursue a career in the health professions by her stepfather, a neurologist passionate about his specialty, the release said. Heuer, who considered various options, chose nursing because of its holistic approach to patient care. She found the Meridian program — the only one of its kind in the state — challenging and rewarding, the release said.
A gifted scholar and researcher, Heuer has completed 840 hours of clinical training this year including 120 hours in the Intensive Care Unit at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Her hard work paid off. This spring, the hospital hired her as a floor nurse in its telemetry cardiac unit. Prior to enrolling at ISU-Meridian, Heuer earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Idaho where she graduated with honors.
A full list of recipients can be found at idahostateu.com/0SA2019.