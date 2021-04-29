It's been almost a year since the Idaho Falls Public Library reopened its doors to the public after the COVID-19 shutdown. One of the employees who organized that reopening plan has been named the 2021 Idaho Librarian of the Year.
Assistant Library Director Beth Swenson received the award from the Idaho Library Association in mid-April. Swenson has been a director and outreach librarian in Idaho Falls since 2015 and worked for the library in Twin Falls before that.
Growing up, Swenson's mother volunteered at the Idaho Falls Public Library. Swenson began working for the Twin Falls library after graduating college, traveling into communities to do library outreach. She said the flexibility and cooperation needed for that helped her adapt the library to the ever-changing COVID-19 guidelines.
"We've taken a one-day-at-a-time attitude. I think, or at least I hope, we have really adapted well with it over the year," Swenson said.
Swenson also has been active in the state Library Association. She was the chairwoman for the regional library conference and organized the first annual conference for the group in 2020.
The role leading the state conference was given to her in October 2019. Swenson said that once the librarians' group decided the conference should still be held, it was a stressful few months to set up the virtual event. The two-day event in October ended up going well and may have been more accessible to Idaho libraries.
"There are a lot of small libraries with three to five employees, and if they want to send people across the state for a conference like this, they might have to close down for a few days," Swenson said.
Swenson also was named one of last year's Distinguished Under 40 nominees by the Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.