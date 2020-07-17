Due to the coronavirus, the Idaho Falls Symphony will not be holding any events with live audiences for the rest of the year.
Instead, the symphony plans to produce video recordings of concerts and release them online to subscribers. Ensembles will be limited to 10 to 15 physically-distanced musicians instead of the regular 60-to-65 member orchestra, with face masks required. The symphony's COVID-19 Planning Committee will meet again at the end of the year to assess conditions for moving forward into 2021.
"These are challenging times, and definitely not how I had imagined my tenth season in Idaho Falls," said music director Thomas Heuser. "But we feel strongly that these precautions are necessary. I will look forward to the day when we can invite our beloved audiences back into the concert hall. That day will certainly come, but in the meantime, we are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our musical community."
Audiences are encouraged to visit the symphony website, ifsymphony.org, for more details in the coming days and weeks. Subscriptions to the online season are expected to become available starting in a few weeks.