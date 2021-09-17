Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho Falls Symphony cancels park concert due to COVID-19 surge
The Idaho Falls Symphony announces the cancelation of its upcoming Symphony in the Park concert that had been scheduled for Saturday. The board of directors met on Thursday and voted unanimously to cancel the concert based on the recent state-wide declaration of Crisis Standards of Care and the dire circumstances facing hospitals and health care workers amid the current surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Even though the Symphony in the Park event is held outdoors, the symphony determined that the risks of gathering the community were too high. Now the organization is grappling with how to welcome audiences safely back indoors for the regular season of concerts at the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, which recently announced that it could only admit 50% capacity according to local health guidelines.
Masks plus proof of vaccination are being considered as part of the reopening process for the symphony’s 72nd season. Livestreaming of most subscription concerts has been planned, so regardless of the future policies for in-person audiences, the community should still be able to enjoy productions by the symphony.
Audiences are encouraged to visit www.ifsymphony.org and sign up for regular email newsletters to stay informed of the latest updates.