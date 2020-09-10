As with most previous years, the Idaho Falls Symphony will kick off its 71st season with an outdoor show.
Instead of the full 60-person ensemble performing in a local park, a subset of classical and jazz musicians will be set up in a backyard. The audience watching along will be able to view the performance online from multiple camera angles without leaving home.
The backyard broadcast will be the first of many virtual live shows put on by the local symphony between now and May. After multiple attempts to figure out how performances will work while the novel coronavirus continues to affect the region, executive director Alekzandria Peugh believes the group is ready for the season to start.
"We get to help the public get used to consuming a concert this way, in addition to us getting used to playing and broadcasting," Peugh said.
The symphony will make its live-streaming debut Saturday when it performs a joint show with the Eastern Idaho Jazz Society. Peugh said the collaboration was chosen as a fun opener and due to the connection with Kevin Young, the lead saxophonist for the symphony and a member of its board of directors.
Preparations were already underway for the next concert, as lead conductor Thomas Heuser rehearsed with nine string players at the Downtown Events Center on Wednesday. The players were spread out across the floor of the events center, each wearing a mask and warming up. The musicians were practicing for the October concert, which will be recorded at the event center ahead of time and broadcast with live commentary for symphony ticket holders.
Heuser drove into town this week to go through the rehearsals and conduct the concert Saturday; he lives full-time in Durango, Colorado, where he also directs the San Juan Symphony. While he was used to coordinating a lot of work for the concerts remotely, the specifics of the new performances this year still took some getting used to.
"This is not what we expected for the concert," Heuser told the small ensemble. "The attire is different, the venue is different, but we're going to keep making incredible music."
The symphony canceled the remainder of the previous season in March, which included its annual performance with the Idaho Falls Youth Symphony. This year's list of scheduled concerts was first announced in May, but the symphony's board of directors voted in July that they would not be holding any in-person concerts through at least the end of 2020.
In between March and the official start of the concerts, the symphony had selected and discarded the majority of its repertoire because of the limited number of musicians it would have at any one time. Instead of a yearlong contract provided to its musicians, the symphony will bring on performers for each concert depending on the pieces chosen and the performers' availability.
“We’re busier than ever this year. This whole organizational shift has taken a lot of effort to get used to," said Johanna Groh, symphony director of education and operations.
Idaho Falls musicians will have to compete for an audience with all the other symphonies across the country who made a similar move to online performances, including the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Seattle Symphony. The competitive field excited Peugh and other symphony leaders, who hope that the streams would give them a larger platform to connect with people.
“The key is that these are all local folks. They are talented musicians who also teach at the schools, work at the (Idaho National Laboratory) and are doctors at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,” Peugh said.
It costs $99 for a household to access the Idaho Falls Symphony's streams through the rest of the year. Season tickets have already been purchased by people who moved from Idaho Falls to Colorado and Ohio but want to support the musicians, Peugh said.
The symphony has released a series of test videos to its YouTube channel over the last month, where Heuser and other members of the symphony spoke live in between pre-recorded performances. Those test recordings so far have featured the students from two local violin studios, a jazz quartet led by Young and a collection of videos from members of the Idaho Falls Youth Symphony Orchestra.
Another part of the busier summer for the symphony has been a rise in the outreach to younger musicians. The symphony held its biannual Young Artists Competition earlier this year to select soloists to perform at the concert in April 2021. Local players have been highlighted in many of the livestream tests broadcast so far.
Violinist Emma Rubenstein and other music teachers in the symphony have been consistently providing lessons to students over the last six months. She thought that the lessons and the opportunities to play with other musicians had become especially important for those students this year.
“It was clearly important to give them that consistency. And when they weren’t in school, we could provide a one-on-one focus,” Rubinstein said.
In addition to the larger October concert, the symphony has also announced performances by a string quartet and a clarinet trio that will be broadcast over the next two months.