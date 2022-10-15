As a little boy growing up near Idaho Falls High School, Josue Perez became entranced by the sound of distant drums as the school’s marching band practiced outside.
“I thought it was the coolest thing ever and I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Josue said.
Last year, Josue was gearing up for his freshman year of high school, and was well on his way to making his childhood dreams come true — as a snare drum player in the school’s marching band.
But soon after joining the band, Josue realized that the equipment he was issued was painful to wear and falling apart. He learned that the equipment he was struggling to use was the same equipment he heard that drum line using when he was a young child.
“I was so excited to be in the drum line but I couldn’t believe how uncomfortable the harnesses and drums were to wear,” Josue said. “They were really hurting students and I had seen newer equipment that looked much more comfortable than ours and looked a lot nicer. I wanted to do something about it.”
The then-14-year-old took it upon himself to figure out a way to replace the aged and deteriorating equipment. After a family friend told him there may be community organizations that could help fund new equipment, Josue began his search for grant opportunities.
At that friend’s urging, Josue contacted the CHC Foundation, a nonprofit organization that awards grants to publicly supported, tax-exempt, nonprofit organizations in the greater eastern Idaho region. The foundation gives priority to innovative and enriching projects which serve the public interest and well-being and significantly improve the quality of life of the people of the region, CHC’s website said.
Josue’s grant application caught the foundation’s attention.
“We had an interview later in the application process where members of the CHC board came to the school and we physically showed them the drums we had,” Josue said. “We showed them how damaged, old and painful the drums really were and I think that helped in them deciding to award us the money.”
Josue’s band instructor, Ronald Henderson, said that industry standards for the equipment range from 10-15 years and the equipment used by the high school’s band had surpassed those standards by multiple years.
“If you look at the equipment, you can easily see the physical deterioration in just about every drum and harness that we have,” Henderson said.
“I honestly feel like old and broken equipment is affecting whether or not kids are excited to be in band. If you look at an older piece of equipment, you tend to not be so excited to play it. Some of our equipment actually hurts the kids. Drums are heavy and our harnesses are old. It takes a physical toll on the students.”
After many summer months of anticipation, Josue learned his grant application was approved.
“I had been antsy for like the whole month leading up to getting the letter,” Josue said. “I think I called into the district building three or four times asking if they had gotten it yet and finally, they said they did so I ran over to the district office.”
A staff member from his high school handed Josue the letter and he ran back to Henderson and together they found out that the CHC Foundation had awarded almost $15,000.
While this was an extremely large sum of money, Josue realized he still wouldn’t be able to afford all the equipment the band needed. He began searching again for more funding and a different family friend directed him to the Maeck Family Foundation.
He went through the application process again and found out in early October that the Maeck Family Foundation had awarded nearly $11,000 and Josue now had raised all the money the band needed to replace its drum equipment.
The new equipment is expected to be in use by Thanksgiving.
Josue’s parents, band director and fellow drum line members have been amazed by the dedication and work that he put in, doing something most thought could not be done.
“He amazes me daily,” said Josue’s mom, Ashley Perez. “He began this journey as a freshman and is now seeing his hard work pay off. I think it is important to remind kids everywhere that if they see something that needs fixing, why not them? They have power to do amazing things and Josue is an example of that.”
Josue’s father, Josue G. Perez (the younger Perez’s middle initial is R.), said that while he and his wife encouraged their son, they didn’t do the work for him.
“We are super proud of him,” Perez said. “… He wrote the grant, he did the research, got estimates, got approval from administrators and did interviews. It was all him.
“When he is passionate about something, he goes all in and gives it everything he has. When he joined band, he fell in love with it and realized there was something he could do to make a change and then he did it.”
Henderson, the band instructor, also was impressed by Josue’s gumption.
“It is important to say that education funding is struggling and all programs need support,” Henderson said. “We went for this grant not because we receive no support, but because there is no way the district could give us the $30,000 we needed. Music is so expensive and we needed help.”
Josue’s hard work will pay benefits for the marching band for years after he hangs up the snare drum, much to the relief of future students who share his dreams.
“I just sort of did it,” Josue said. “This is just something I do; I get way too into stuff and, this time, I ended up fixing a problem that could have plagued my school for years and years to come.
“It was a huge worry of mine that if I don’t replace it, who is going to … what if it doesn’t ever get replaced. I do not want students 50 years from now using the same equipment that is hurting me.”
