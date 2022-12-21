Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures under zero. Getty Images

While Idaho Falls won't experience record-setting low temperatures this week, it will be very cold and residents should take precautions.

Idaho Falls was one of the coldest cities in the state on Sunday, with a low of minus 12 and a high of just 8, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather service officials said arctic winds coming from Canada and the Montana Divide are to blame for increasingly low temperatures this week.


