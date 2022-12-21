Idaho Falls was one of the coldest cities in the state on Sunday, with a low of minus 12 and a high of just 8, according to the National Weather Service.
Weather service officials said arctic winds coming from Canada and the Montana Divide are to blame for increasingly low temperatures this week.
While the temperatures are very cold, Travis Wyatt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pocatello, said it is not the coldest that Idaho Falls has ever seen.
Because temperatures are uncharacteristically low in the area, city of Idaho Falls officials are encouraging community members to stay indoors.
A wind chill warning remains in effect for much of eastern Idaho until noon Thursday, a city news release said.
According to the weather service, the potential for dangerously cold wind chills should be expected.
“This weather poses a real threat to people and pets," said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper in the release. "We want everyone to be as informed and prepared as possible. Idaho Falls is the kind of community where people help and look out for one another. Together, we can handle any problems this extreme weather may bring.”
City officials said that as with any other winter storm, an increased risk for car accidents, hypothermia, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks from overexertion are possible.
In response to the added dangers, officials offered the following safety tips:
• Stay off roads if at all possible. If trapped in your car, stay inside it. Keep your phone charged and ready in case of emergencies.
• If possible, avoid going outside. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing. Watch for signs of frostbite, such as cold skin and a prickling feeling, numbness, skin that looks red, white, bluish-white, grayish-yellow, purplish, brown or ashen, hard or waxy-looking skin or clumsiness due to joint and muscle stiffness.
• Also be sure to watch for signs of hypothermia, including excessive shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness.
• Learn how to shut off water valves in case of burst pipes from the cold.
• Bring pets indoors.
Those who are older or have disabilities may need a little extra assistance. Help those individuals to develop a support network and ensure they have emergency supplies, food and medication on hand.
If there is a power outage, the priority is to keep warm. Wear layers and use blankets; also, keep doors and windows closed while using towels to block drafts around them. When keeping warm, never use gas generators, camping stoves or other combustible appliances indoors or use them to heat your home.
If using a space heater for supplemental temporary warmth, never leave the heater unattended, keep children and pets away, turn off the space heater before going to sleep, and place the heater at least three feet away from anything that can catch fire easily, such as curtains, blankets, newspapers and clothing.
