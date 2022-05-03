A public meeting has been scheduled Thursday for members of the public to discuss upcoming plans to replace the city’s water tower.

The first meeting is set for Thursday noon-1p.m. at The Waterfront on 1220 Event Center Drive.

The second meeting is scheduled for May 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the same location.

The city has been discussing plans to replace the 85-year-old water tower for years to accommodate its growing population.

