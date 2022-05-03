A public meeting has been scheduled Thursday for members of the public to discuss upcoming plans to replace the city’s water tower.
The first meeting is set for Thursday noon-1p.m. at The Waterfront on 1220 Event Center Drive.
The second meeting is scheduled for May 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the same location.
The city has been discussing plans to replace the 85-year-old water tower for years to accommodate its growing population.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.