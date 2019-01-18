Idaho Falls will host a women's march Saturday for the third consecutive year. The event, which starts at 10 a.m. at Library Plaza, will feature eight female speakers.
Event organizer Miranda Marquit said she expects 450 to 500 people to attend the march. It's a chance for women to come together in solidarity and talk about how women "can and should be impacting our local community and our nation," Marquit said.
The theme of the march is empowerment and speakers will talk about spiritual and relationship empowerment and about running for office and community action and service, Marquit said.
The event's speakers come from different generations and different backgrounds, Marquit said, such as the LGBTQ community, the tech industry, politics, etc.
Speakers include Grace Burgert, a local high school student who will talk about the history of women's movements and women's suffrage; Lisa Burtenshaw, head of the Bonneville County Republican Women, and Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper, among others.
The march will start in front of the Idaho Falls Public Library. After four speeches at Library Plaza, attendees will march across the Broadway Bridge to the turnaround near the falls and back to the Library Plaza.
Marchers will follow an all-female color guard led by Jessica Sharp.