Idaho Falls officials are seeking federal funding to help replace a bridge that has deteriorated to the point that school buses now have to avoid it.
The City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to apply to the Local Highway Technical Assistance Council for a grant to replace the Higbee Avenue Bridge, which crosses the Butte Arm Canal near the intersection with East 15th Street.
“This one is our number one target,” said Councilman Jim Freeman.
The project is expected to cost $1.15 million, of which the city would have to pay $84,000 and the rest would be covered by grant funding.
The bridge is more than 50 years old, according to a report from the Public Works Department attached to the City Council agenda, and is on bus routes Idaho Falls School District 91 would like to be able to use and postal service roots. Not replacing the bridge also could affect garbage collection, the report said.
The road, the report said, carries traffic from the nearby neighborhoods to the arterial roads East First and East 17th streets, as well as providing access for some drivers to the Grand Teton Mall and the College of Eastern Idaho and serving as an alternative to the congested arterials South Boulevard and Holmes Avenue.
“If this bridge is not replaced in the future and more traffic is forced to detour to other arterials or residential streets, we anticipate a domino effect where alternate routes become more congested, traffic delays become more frequent, and residential safety is impacted due to increased traffic,” the report said. “(Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility and pedestrian safety are also concerns with the current railing and sidewalk. Replacing the bridge will allow those concerns to be addressed as well.”