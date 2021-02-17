By some measures, Idaho Falls fared especially well for a city of its size over the last year.
Idaho Falls topped an annual report of the best-performing cities in the country put out by the Milken Institute, a nonprofit economic think tank. The city moved from seventh place on last year’s list of best-performing small cities to first place. A few hundred miles directly south, Provo-Orem topped the index of best-performing large cities.
One of the key reasons for Idaho Falls’ rise was continued job growth over the past year. The number of short-term jobs available in town grew by 4.7% between October 2019 and October 2020, which Milken cited as the highest growth rate for cities of its size.
Mayor Rebecca Casper said the report’s inclusion of data about internet connectivity and remote work trends caused by the coronavirus pandemic may have helped Idaho Falls top the list.
“People are realizing they don’t have to stay in the suburbs and commute to work. We’re seeing people leave those big urban centers for Idaho, and Idaho Falls benefits in particular because we have that connectivity. We have that fiber network,” Casper said.
The Milken Institute rankings rely mainly on economic indicators for city performance including job and wage growth, housing affordability and the success of high-tech industries. On the tech side, the nearby presence of Idaho National Laboratory contributed to the city’s high ranking.
As for the city’s biggest potential weakness? Milken pointed to a limited diversity of job opportunities, which could make for unstable growth in the government and retail fields.
“Despite weak industrial diversification, however, Idaho Falls is poised for continued, robust economic growth,” the entry on Idaho Falls concluded.
Cities in Idaho and Utah had strong showings on both Milken lists released Wednesday. Boise and Salt Lake City were ranked in the top six for big cities. Logan was named the second best-performing small city, with St. George, Utah, and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, also placing in the top six.