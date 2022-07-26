Idaho Falls Fire Department trauma responders were recently nominated for two national awards for their efforts to protect the well-being of community members.
The city of Idaho Falls announced in a Monday news release the department’s Traumatic Response Unified Support Team, or TRUST, was nominated for the 2022 Hooley Awards in the Service category and the Emergency Medical Service Awards of Excellence through EMS World.
Both awards programs recognize achievements and innovation for emergency medical services. The EMS World program is the "gold standard of accomplishment in the profession"and award winners will be presented the week of Oct. 10 in Orlando, Fla., the release said.
Mike Scadden, a trauma response team member, represented the team during the Hooley Awards dinner in St. Paul, Minn., on July 20. The winner of the Hooley Award in Service was TimSeplakiof the New Jersey Department of Health Office of Emergency Medical Services.
Hooley Awards are presented by ImageTrend, a data capture company that works with a variety of industries including government, medical, human resources, business, education and nonprofits. The awards were founded to acknowledge contributions in innovation and excellence.
The fire department’s traumatic response team was formed three years ago with the Idaho Falls Police Department to create a peer support team and address the stigmas associated with mental health, as well as the concern of stressors for public health and safety responders, the release said.
“Breaking down the stigmas associated with mental illness in the fire service is no small feat, but we are committed to getting our personnel the assistance they need,” response team member Whit Albertson said in the release.
The response team is one of the largest combined fire and EMS departments in Idaho with 125 personnel who responded to nearly 18,000 service calls in 2021 including some calls from department members, the release said.
“The support we receive from our local counseling center has been tremendous. Their staff spent hours working with our public safety departments to understand the unique culture and nature of our work, while providing us with the tools and resources needed to recognize and address the challenges our members may be experiencing. We cannot thank them enough,” Fire Chief Duane Nelson said in the release.
The fire department also works with the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Idaho, a volunteer group that provides assistance to victims and families.
“We are very fortunate to have local elected officials, administrative personnel and medical providers who wholeheartedly support this program. We are also grateful to our partners in public safety at the (police department) who built the foundation for the TRUST model for our department to build upon,” Albertson said in the release.