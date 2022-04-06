Travel advice

To help make the security checkpoint experience smooth for all travelers, please follow these tips:

• Listen for guidance from TSA officers. Many people have not traveled recently, so it is important to listen to the direction given by uniformed TSA officers in the security checkpoint. They may be providing information on new technologies that help reduce touchpoints and make for a more streamlined and convenient passenger experience.

• Empty your pockets when you get to the checkpoint. Place wallets, phones, keys, sunglasses and other loose items from your pockets inside your carry-on bag instead of placing them in a bin. This will reduce touchpoints and ensure items are not left behind.

• Follow the rule for traveling with liquids. Gels, liquids and aerosols are limited to 3.4 ounces or less in carry-on luggage. The general definition for this rule is that if you can spill it, spray it, pump it or pour it, then it is subject to the liquids restriction rule.

• Pack smart. Travelers should be aware of the contents of their carry-on bags and make sure they are not bringing prohibited items to the security checkpoint. To determine whether an item is allowed or prohibited in carry-on luggage, download the MyTSA app and use the “Can I Bring?” feature. Another option is to contact @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook Messenger to get answers to your travel questions.

Enroll in TSA PreCheck. Experience a smoother screening process by enrolling in TSA PreCheck. Eligible travelers do not need to remove shoes, belts, light outerwear, laptops, electronics larger than a cellphone or travel-size liquids from carry-on luggage including at IDA.

There is an enrollment center located at 461 May Street in Idaho Falls. It is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. In March 2022, 94% of travelers eligible for TSA PreCheck waited 5 minutes or less to be screened at airports nationwide.

Another benefit of the program is that children 12 and under are permitted to use the TSA PreCheck lane when traveling with an eligible parent or guardian on the same itinerary.

• Give yourself plenty of time at the airport. Travel volumes at IDA are expected to reach record levels in the coming weeks and months. Extra time may be needed for parking, rental car and airline check-in counters, and at the checkpoint.

• Continue to wear a face mask. The federal requirement to wear a mask anywhere in the nation’s transportation system remains in place. TSA will continue to assess the duration of the requirement in consultation with CDC.

— Transportation Security Administration