A local officer with the Transportation Security Administration was celebrated after she was named the agency's national officer of the year.
Margaret Hanson was chosen among 40,000 officers from across the country. Her recognition is the second time in a row a TSA officer from eastern Idaho has been recognized, after Pocatello officer Kimberlee Green was named officer of the year for 2020.
Hanson was nominated by her supervisor. She said it seemed like a longshot, given that an Idaho officer won the previous year. Her coworkers were less surprised.
"Margaret is honestly the kind of person who makes you think, 'Oh, yeah, that makes sense to me," said Andy Coose, TSA federal director of security in Idaho, on Hanson winning the award.
Coose said that because the TSA is only 20 years old, there has not been enough years for each state to win an employee of the year award. He said Idaho is the first to have two employees win.
Another TSA officer in Colorado, Kaitlin Talley, also won the award for 2021.
Hanson was chosen in part because of her work providing on-the-job coaching for her colleagues.
"I like to work with them and figure out what their learning style is," Hanson said.
Hanson said she appreciated the acknowledgment from her coworkers, but added that the job of TSA officers is the result of combined efforts.
"This is not a job you do solo," Hanson said.
At an event announcing Hanson's award, Idaho Falls Regional Airport officials also announced plans for an expected increase in traffic through the airport. That's on the heels of a record-breaking 2021 which saw nearly 450,000 commercial airline passengers use the airport, shattering the previous usage record, set in 2019, by about 100,000 passengers.
The airport is expecting traffic to increase 70% in April and 90% in May compared to the same months in 2021.
Coose said the increase would in part be due to an increase in passengers following the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic, but primarily because the Jackson Hole Airport will be closed starting April 11 until June 28 for runway construction.
Idaho Falls Regional Airport is one of the closest airports to Jackson, meaning travelers looking to fly to Jackson will use it over the next few months as an alternative.
"With (Idaho Falls Regional Airport) accommodating passengers who would normally depart (Jackson Hole Airport), we are anticipating record numbers of people to be screened locally," Coose said in a news release.
Coose encouraged travelers to arrive at the airport early to deal with the heavier traffic. Additional personnel have been added to help with the increased workload during the rise in traffic.
"TSA has planned for these increases and will ensure that we are fully staffed to provide security screening in the most effective and efficient manner," Coose said. "However, there is no substitute for arriving at IDA early and prepared for the entire travel experience."