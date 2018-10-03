According to a recent study, eastern Idaho has a high percentage of working poor. The United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County wants to hear from them.
Data released by the United Ways of the Pacific Northwest and the United Way ALICE Project showed that with an estimated 41 percent of eastern Idaho households are living from paycheck to paycheck the United Way wants to help. To put its money where it will help the most, the United Way will hold a series of “Community Conversations” to discuss critical needs facing local communities.
The driver for these conversations stems from the United Way ALICE project. ALICE is an acronym for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
“We all know ALICE,” said United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County CEO Christine Wiersema. “ALICE is the young family strapped by childcare costs, the recent college graduate unable to live on his or her own, and recently retired community member without the necessary resources to make ends meet. These community members are vital to our state’s economic well-being, and they face barriers beyond their control frustrating their ability to become financially stable.”
Wiersema said the United Way is changing its business model to “community impact.”
“We use this ALICE data to help drive that change because it’s been 10 years since we’ve really looked out in our community and asked the question, ‘What’s happening?,’ ” she said. “That spurred the process of Community Conversations and we’re moving into that next.”
The ALICE study released in August found that 14 percent of eastern Idaho households live below the federal poverty level. (The national poverty level is 12.3 percent.) “Another 20,000 households are ALICE families. … These households earn above the Federal Poverty Level, but less than what it takes to survive in the modern economy. Families living below nationally assigned poverty thresholds combined with ALICE households make up 42 percent of households in eastern Idaho,” the report said.
“ALICE is really elementary school teachers, the checker at your grocery store, your nurse’s aid in a doctor’s office, any retail clerk, it runs the whole gamut of who ALICE is in our community,” Wiersema said. “The challenge is that their wages don’t match what it costs to live in eastern Idaho.”
To get a clearer picture of how communities are doing, the United Way will start holding its Community Conversations on Oct. 15 in Dubois. Several more will follow across its seven-county service area. Conversation topics will include health, education and financial stability, including housing in eastern Idaho. All community members are invited to attend. On-site child care is provided. A light meal will be served. A translator will also be present. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at 208-522-2674.
“We really wanting to hear what’s happening out there and it will help us strategically with funding as we move into our next funding cycle this spring,” Wiersema said. “We’re being very open-minded, not making any assumptions, because we just don’t know, we really want to hear, this is our listening opportunity.”
She said the United Way funds about $500,000 a year into area nonprofits and hopes to get its direction from these Community Conversations.
“It’s our do diligence to make sure we’re using our donors’ dollars in the most critical issues in our community,” she said.