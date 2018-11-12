The Urban Land Institute of Idaho, a nonprofit organization that researches land use trends and issues, is hosting its annual real estate trends and forecast meeting Friday in Idaho Falls.
The event will feature a discussion among national and local real estate experts about the Idaho real estate market.
Local panelists include Mike Hicks of Keller Williams, Chris Lee of SimpLEE Home and Brent Wilson of Thornton Oliver Keller. The moderator will be Dana Briggs, the city of Idaho Falls’ economic development director.
Also, there will be a presentation on the Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019 report, an annual report based on surveys, interviews and focus groups with real estate executives, investors, developers and other experts nationwide. The report is compiled by the Urban Land Institute and PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the largest accounting firms in the world.
Jeremy Malone, the event’s keynote speaker, will present the results of the report. Malone is a Boise-based real property administrator and vice president of Oppenheimer Development Corporation, a commercial real estate organization that operates primarily in the Treasure Valley.
Admission to the event is $25 for Urban Land Institute members and $35 for non-members. Public nonprofits, students and people under 35 receive a $5 discount.
Tickets can be purchased at the door.
For information, call 1-800-321-5011 or visit idaho.uli.org/event/uli-idaho-real-estate-trends-2019-eastern-idaho/.
The meeting is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday at the Willard Arts Center, 498 A St.