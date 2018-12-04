Idaho Falls' new Veterans Affairs outreach clinic will hold its grand opening ceremony Thursday morning.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in a heated tent outside the Veterans Affairs building at 640 S. Woodruff Ave. The event will include the ribbon-cutting for the building and speeches regarding VA services, followed by a reception inside the clinic and tours of the facility for veterans and other attendees.
Several representatives from the regional VA branch in Salt Lake City will be available to answer questions during the tours of the building and two of their employees will speak during the opening ceremony. There also will be statements given by two local veterans, Pocatello Army veteran Rick Poisel and Idaho Falls Air Force veteran LeRoy Duenes.
The new outreach clinic has been open since Nov. 6 and already has been offering treatment for veterans for the last month. The clinic has nine exam rooms where patients can be treated in, a large meeting room for classes and events and screens allowing doctors to teleconference from Salt Lake City to offer remote treatment.
The clinic also triples the maximum number of veterans who can receive care by using the PACT system of treatment. A patient aligned care team, or PACT, is a group of nurses and medical workers who work closely together to monitor every aspect of the treatment for the veterans in their service. A PACT often manages the cases of around 800 veterans at a time and the Idaho Falls clinic plans to eventually have three PACT teams.
The outreach clinic can be reached at 208-522-2922 for questions about the event or to schedule an appointment.