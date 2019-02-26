Local military veterans will lace up their skates to take part in the Veterans Appreciation Hockey Game in Idaho Falls on Saturday.
The game, sponsored by the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department, will be held at the Joe Marmo/ Wayne Lehto Ice Arena in Tautphaus Park. All of the players in the game are local veterans — representing four military branches and ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s — except for the two goalies.
Former Veterans of Foreign Wars district commander and Vietnam Air Force veteran Robert Akins has been involved with running the event since it first began in 2006. He said the game was started to help keep veterans active and distracted them from PTSD or other issues they may be suffering from.
“If you get out and do things, especially with your family and your buddies around, that helps you get your mind off everything else,” Akins said.
The majority of the players in the game also play on various teams in the Idaho Falls Adult Hockey League, which is currently in the midst of the playoffs. This game is not officially part of that league, but league president Cody Nolan said it would be providing the referees and scorekeepers for the game.
“It’s a very light-hearted game, the guys don’t take it too seriously,” Nolan said.
The game is free to attend but the veterans will be accepting canned food donations for the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls instead of money.
The hockey game will begin at noon Saturday, with a flag ceremony from the Idaho Falls American Legion post and other opening events beforehand. For information, call Robert Akins at 208-522-5902 or Brad Brady at 208-522-6763.