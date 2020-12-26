The city of Idaho Falls' effort to help visitors navigate their way around town with classy wayfinding signs is nearly complete, officials say.
Those white-lettered signs on a dark blue background and a modern city logo began appearing on major traffic arteries in 2016. The signs point the way to major city destinations such as downtown, the zoo, and the Museum of Idaho. Since the first sign was erected, more than 150 signs have been raised.
The signs first began to appear under the direction of former Parks and Recreation Division director Greg Weitzel. He hoped it would give the city a unified identity to tourists.
“This summer we had an epic number of visitors,” Weitzel said three years ago when a total eclipse hit the town. “And they’re cruising by and see from the signs there’s a zoo, there’s art museums, the Museum of Idaho. There are incredible destinations they may not know about without the wayfinding. People ask me why we need the signs. Yeah, we who live here don’t; it’s for people visiting. To grow into a midsize city, it’s a smart thing.”
Roughly $320,000 was spent on physical signs; about $230,000 was spent on rock-and-water monuments; about $165,000 was spent on zoo wayfinding and nearly $99,000 was spent on design work.
Current Parks and Recreation director PJ Holm said a few signs remain to be erected, to point out directions to new city parks.
“The majority of the comments that I’ve heard have been super positive,” Holm said. “They're really clean, they’re professional, they love the consistency that they see throughout the city. … It's a great tool for visitors and residents alike."
The signs’ producer said if people have an easy time getting around, they’re more likely to visit a city again.
“City after city has trouble getting people out of their cars downtown and walking; wayfinding can help with that,” said Hunt Design Principal Jennifer Bressler of the California firm chosen to work on the city’s wayfinding project. “The traffic with the eclipse was sort of perfect timing if you think about the exposure Idaho Falls got. The signs helped circulation and getting people to different destinations.”
In addition to the signs, several monuments were also erected as a way to “welcome people to the city,” Bressler said. The most prominent is a rock sculpture on Broadway Street near Interstate 15 that features a waterfall and the city’s new logo.