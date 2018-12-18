An Idaho Falls woman was arrested Saturday after she reportedly attacked a man with a knife.
Brandi Mcilrath, 41, told police she was at home when she and the victim had several arguments that ended with the stabbing.
When Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived, they were greeted by the victim, bleeding from his arms and a stab wound on his back. The victim initially did not cooperate with law enforcement, telling police he "didn't want her to get in trouble."
Mcilrath told police she went to a bar with the victim and returned home to find him sleeping in her bed. According to Mcilrath, they argued until the victim punched her in the face. Mcilrath said she later stabbed the victim once when he came up behind her.
The victim had a different explanation of events. While being taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment, he repeatedly told police that what happened was not Mcilrath's fault.
The victim said he had been living at the house for two weeks and paying half the rent. He said he was home when Mcilrath returned and called out for a man she had a prior relationship with. According to the victim's statement to police, Mcilrath has occasionally talked to him as if he was this other man, and that she was afraid of him. He denied punching Mcilrath and said the man she mistook him for had punched her two days ago. He said Mcilrath slashed at him multiple times.
One of the probable cause affidavits authored by the officers described the house as having blood in several rooms and covering much of the floor. A knife was found in the kitchen sink with a small amount of blood and hydrogen peroxide.
Mcilrath was examined at EIRMC. While a police officer observed a fading bruise on her, a nurse said there was no swelling or bruising consistent with blunt force.
Mcilrath was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 28 in Bonneville County Courthouse.