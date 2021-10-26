Bonnie Smith didn’t expect to be named Mrs. Lincoln Court.
“I was very surprised,” Smith said. “I was sure this other lady was going to get it because she’d been here so much longer than I had. … So, I figured everybody knew her and really liked her, and so she would be the one.”
Mrs. Lincoln Court is a pageant that has been held at the Lincoln Court retirement community for the last 34 years.
As Mrs. Lincoln Court, Smith will serve as an ambassador for the building for the next 12 months.
“This is just a fun way for one special lady to be kind of the president of our ambassador’s group,” said Matthew Johnson, executive director of Lincoln Court.
The process for choosing Mrs. Lincoln Court begins with having all of the residents nominate a woman living at Lincoln Court.
“From those nominations, we take the top four nominated people, and those four ladies are the ladies in the running for Mrs. Lincoln Court,” Johnson said.
The pageant is held with the top four nominees. Residents vote on who they think would be best for the job of Mrs. Lincoln Court.
And Mrs. Lincoln Court is indeed a job, not just a title. The winner has responsibilities to go along with being named Mrs. Lincoln Court.
According to Johnson, some of those duties include welcoming new residents, writing birthday cards, attending funerals and attending community events.
However, Mrs. Lincoln Court doesn’t do all of this on her own.
“I’ve got three other ladies that will be helping me through this,” Smith said.
Pat Conlon, Sharon Salinas and Lois Tow are the three nominees that didn’t win. They will be helping Smith as part of a committee called Lincoln Court royalty.
Despite her initial surprise, Smith was happy to receive the title of Mrs. Lincoln Court.
“I think it’s an honor to me because I think most of these people in here really like me,” Smith said. “And I love them.”