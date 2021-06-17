An Idaho Falls woman was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in critical condition after she was caught in a house fire early Thursday morning.
According to a news release, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police Department responded around 2:45 a.m. to the fire. Two men who were also in the house were able to escape and call 911 to report the fired and that the woman was trapped inside.
Gas and other utilities were turned off in the area as a safety precaution. Police attempted to enter the building to help the woman but were unable to due to the heat.
Firefighters were able to douse the flames and remove the woman from the home. The house was completely destroyed, and there is no estimate on the value of the damage.