A 39-year-old Idaho Falls woman was killed Friday night in a rollover crash north of Howe.
Idaho State Police responded at 6:58 p.m. to a single-vehicle fatality crash on North Sunny Bar Road in Butte County.
Andrea Vanmiddendorp was driving north on North Sunny Bar Road in a 1991 Ford Explorer, an Idaho State Police news release said. Vanmiddendorp swerved the vehicle to the left and then swerved back to the right. The passenger side tires went off the roadway into the gravel, the release said. Vanmiddendorp overcorrected back to the left, the vehicle went into a slide and overturned on the road. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and through a fence.
Vanmiddendorp succumbed to her injuries on scene. A juvenile was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by air ambulance.
Vanmiddendorp was not wearing a seat belt.