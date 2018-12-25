For some, being born on Christmas is a curse. It means fewer presents and less attention. But, for Evelyn LaRene Smith, of Idaho Falls, it was a blessing. When Smith was born on Dec. 25, 1928, she received an unexpected present: a twin sister.
Smith and her sister Grace LaDene Colson Parsons, who died in 2010, were born to Ellen, an Idaho Falls native of Danish ancestry, and Bob Colson, an Oklahoman who moved west on the cusp of the Great Depression to find work. The family, which eventually grew to eight children (LaDene and LaRene were the first born), lived on a farm in Swan Valley.
Smith, who will turn 90 this year, recounted her and her sister’s special birth in a letter to the Post Register. The twins’ parents and grandparents passed down the story orally and through written family history.
Christmas birth
Ellen and Bob Colson were expecting their first child to be born in early January. Doctors at the time couldn’t tell whether an expecting mother would have twins, so the young couple was only prepared for one. They did, however, prepare for an early delivery, and Ellen stayed with her parents in Idaho Falls, weeks before the due date, to be closer to the hospital.
On Christmas Day, as Ellen’s extended family sat down for a holiday dinner, Ellen “got the call,” Smith said.
Smith wrote in the letter:
“Everyone took their seats around the table when Ellen bent over with pain. Apparently it was time for her baby to come.
“They rushed her to the hospital and within a few hours the baby girl appeared announcing her own arrival with fervor. Then the doctor noticed another head was starting to appear. Sure enough another little girl came bouncing out of the same sack.”
Bob, who remained in Swan Valley during the birth, received the news through a messenger that he was the father of, not one, but two baby girls.
“He was so excited he ran out the door and yelled, ‘It’s twins, it’s twins!,’” Smith wrote. “He thought surely the whole valley had heard him.”
Ellen and the newborn babies remained in Idaho Falls for nearly two months, unable to travel home to Swan Valley because of wintry conditions. Bob, anxious to bring his family home, took the opportunity to pick them up at the first sight of warmer weather in mid-February.
He sent a message to Ellen’s parents that conditions were suitable for travel (above zero but still below freezing) and that he would pick up Ellen and the twins at the Ririe train station.
When Ellen got off the train in Ririe, she didn’t see her husband and thought he might not have made it. She only saw a covered sleigh, pulled by a team of horses.
“Then she saw Bob climbing out of the sleigh,” Smith wrote. “He gave a war-whoop. What a tender reunion ensued.”
Bob fitted the sleigh with straw, blankets and a pot-bellied stove to keep Ellen and the twins warm on the long ride from Ririe to Swan Valley.
“As Bob sat in the front, with reins in hand, he, for the first time, felt the calm of peace wash over him as his wife sang ... to his babies in the back,” Smith wrote.
Double the celebration
The twins, LaRene and LaDene, who both went by their middle names, grew up above Fall Creek Falls in Swan Valley.
They attended the West Bank School, a one-room schoolhouse about a mile from their home. They typically walked to school, but, during the winter, they rode to school in the same sleigh that their father drove to the Ririe station when they were newborns.
The Colsons were not wealthy, Smith said, but they didn’t know they were poor. Living on a farm, they always had food on the table and never wanted for anything.
Smith said her earliest Christmas memory came when she was about 11 years old. Smith, who had several younger brothers and sisters at this point, said some of their toys began disappearing in November.
“We looked everywhere, there’s no place really that you could hide those things,” she said. “We were kind of worried about it.”
“Christmas came and we got up and there was our toys, our old toys,” Smith said. “The wagon had a new wheel on it and a paint job. Our dolls had wardrobes that wouldn’t quit. We thought, ‘My word, Mrs. Santa Claus had really got a good idea there,’” Smith said.
The twins didn’t only get Christmas gifts that day or any other Christmas. While some Christmas babies feel cheated out of a birthday, the Colson parents gave the twins’ birthday equal weight.
The Christmas celebration lasted until noon, then the family celebrated the twins’ birthday with cake and more presents.
“My parents were so sensitive to everything,” Smith said. “We had kind of a double celebration on Christmas Day.”
A special birthday
Last year, 25 Idaho babies were born on Christmas day, out of 21,826 total births, according to data collected by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. In the last five years, just 153 of 110,990, or 0.1 percent, of Idaho births happened on Christmas.
Smith and Parsons went on to share 81 birthdays. They both married in their 20s, after attending Brigham Young University.
Smith loves horses and is a longtime hunter. She once held the world record for women hunters, after bagging an elk in 1966 that scored 381-0/8. At the time, men in the hunting lodge told her, “Women can’t hunt elk. You better stick with the little deer and don’t worry about it,” and she responded, “I’m going to hunt elk.”
Smith had three children with her husband Vern Smith, her spouse of 65 years. Vern died in 2014.
Parsons, a musician and artist, who had a “mean Danish pancake recipe,” had seven children with her husband of nearly 60 years, Don Parsons. She was a member of the Idaho Old Time Fiddlers, Toastmasters Club and Sweet Adelines, according to her Aug. 10, 2010, obituary. Don Parsons died in 2009.
Each couple has dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“LaDene and I both agreed to this: if you were born on Christmas, there was a reason,” Smith said. “We were keeping an eye out on the fantastic things we could do with our lives. Not everybody gets to be born on Christmas, except Jesus. It was so special.”