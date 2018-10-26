On October 25th at approximately 1:17pm, Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to an injury crash at the intersection of 97th S. and 1st E. Upon arrival emergency personnel found that a Toyota pickup driven by a 40 year old male was north bound on 1st E. and collided with a Chevy pickup that was west bound driven by a 43 year old female.
The female driver of the Chevy pickup required extracation by emergency personnel and she was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Deputies identified her as 43 year old Misty Young and were notified that she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival at the hospital.
There were no other occupants or patients involved and the male from the Toyota was transported by private vehicle to the hospital for treatment to minor injuries.
Deputies are continuing to investigate this crash and were assisted on scene by Idaho State Police and the Idaho Falls Police. There is no further information available at this time.