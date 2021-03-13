Come Monday, Dorothy Anderson's age will be almost as high as the number of great-grandchildren she has.
The soon-to-be centenarian has seven daughters, 31 grandchildren, 101 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, according to family history provided by Anderson's eldest daughter, Lynda Casagrande.
What's her secret?
"I love the church. I love my family. I loved what I ate, and what I did," Anderson said in a phone interview.
A self-described devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Anderson was born in a schoolhouse in Plano, Idaho, on March 15, 1921. Her father, Joseph Sellers, was teaching school as Anderson's mother, Myrtle, went into labor.
Anderson went on to teach third grade at Fairview Elementary School in Idaho Falls around the time her late husband, Elmo, died.
Anderson said she's lived a long life by eating healthy and embracing principles instilled by her church.
"I've never smoked. I've never drank," Anderson said.
"The church was so important to me because it teaches good, clean living. And good, clean principals," she said.
A ditch with fish ran alongside her childhood home perched on a Rexburg hilltop. In her backyard stood an apple tree, giving her quick access to nutritional foods.
Anderson, who two weeks ago had her first shot of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, plans to celebrate her 100th birthday with relatives, sandwiches, ice cream and cake.