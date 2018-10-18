An Idaho Falls woman who attempted to help her boyfriend escape after committing robbery last Halloween was sentenced Thursday to probation.
Staci Cohea, 26, was arrested a few days after her boyfriend, Matthew Baker, walked into a bank and told an employee to give him cash or he would detonate a bomb. Cohea was charged with accessory to robbery for attempting to help Baker leave the state.
Cohea also was charged with intimidating a witness after a detective learned she had contacted a witness in Baker’s case. The charge was dismissed at the preliminary hearing three weeks later.
The prosecution and defense jointly recommended four years of probation for Cohea on the condition she complete a drug court program for her addiction.
Defense Attorney Neal Randall said Cohea had accepted responsibility and that her drug use influenced her decision to help Baker. Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said Cohea had been with a “bad crowd” and had risked more serious charges with her drug use.
District Judge Joel Tingey agreed to four years of probation with an underlying prison sentence of two years fixed and two years indeterminate. Cohea also must serve 10 days in jail, but Tingey said she did not have to serve it all at once and could split the time over the next two months in order to keep her job and care for her children.