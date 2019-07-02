An Idaho Falls woman is heading to Africa later this summer to help with several charitable projects there, and she hopes her photography will help raise awareness and interest in what she's doing.
Marci Stacey has already been to Africa twice, visiting Rwanda in January and Rwanda, Kenya and Uganda in April. She plans to return in September and spend several months there, visiting the same three countries.
Stacey has a few different goals for her next trip. She has been working with Hannah's Victory Junior School near Iganga, Uganda, which is looking for help to buy farmland, more chickens and build a chicken coop, in the hopes this will both help feed the students and raise some money to put toward school fees, which are about $50 per student per trimester.
“If an adult makes $2 a day or less, $50 is a month’s worth of wages," Stacey said.
One of themes of Stacey's efforts is looking for approaches that help vulnerable groups sustain themselves without outside help in the future. She is in the process of trying to start a nonprofit called WINSS, an acronym for Wholistic International Self-Sufficiency.
"We're trying to set these people up so that I'm working myself out of a job," Stacey said.
In keeping with that, Stacey is working with some women looking for funds to start businesses — one woman who wants to become a tailor; one who wants to open a grocery store; another who wants a peanut grinder so she can make peanut butter more efficiently and sell it. And, she is working with some of the women and girls at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Lincoln Stake to make reusable sanitary pads to give to women on her trip, with the goal being to make 400 to 500 of them. Stacey hopes the pads will help young girls stay in school longer, making it easier for them to make other choices in life instead of being pressured into marriage at a young age or being subjected to female genital mutilation.
Before she goes, Stacey plans to exhibit and sell some of the photographs she took on her last two trips to Africa. The first show, at Villa Coffeehouse on Park Avenue in downtown Idaho Falls, will open at 6 p.m. on July 18. There also will be a show at 6 p.m. on July 19 at BlackRock, the beer and wine bar across Park Avenue from Villa, and she is trying to nail down a third location.
Most of the photos of Stacey's that will be displayed at Villa are of Abatwa people in Rwanda she met during her last two trips to Africa. The struggling group had been selling their traditional pottery to make a living, but the rising availability of plastic containers has made that less viable. Now, Stacey is trying to help them raise money to buy goats so they have another source of income.
This wasn't always Stacey's plan for her life. She graduated from Eastern Idaho Technical College with a degree in health physics and spent about four years working in the nuclear industry.
“Eventually I realized that something was missing,” she said.
Stacey went back to school at the University of New Mexico, intending to study something tech-related. However, her interest in art was rekindled when she took a ceramics class. She has been working as a mental health counselor for the past two-and-a-half years and is working on getting a bachelor's degree in fine arts at Brigham Young University-Idaho, and hopes to get a master’s degree in social work someday. Stacey said she has been searching for her mission in life, and she views her work in Africa and her photography as a way to combine her different interests.
“I have the ability to use my art to bring awareness of these vulnerable populations by capturing their beauty and their strength despite their pain,” she said.
She made her first trip to Rwanda in January with the Calyua Foundation, a nonprofit that does mental health work with people in countries where populations have experienced major trauma. It was this trip, Stacey said, that made her think she could do more helping people with other needs at the same time, a seed of an idea that led to her current mission.
"I realized there was just more needed than just mental health," she said.