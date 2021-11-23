This weekend will be the last opportunity to visit the Idaho Falls Zoo during the 2021 season.
The zoo announced in a Friday news release the last day of the 2021 season will be Sunday, Nov. 28.
Zoo officials extended the season through November for the first time ever, the release said. The zoo is currently open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (weather permitting).
“This was an experiment to see if the public would still be interested in visiting the zoo as the weather grew colder,” said Zoo Director David Pennock in the release. “We’re very happy to report zoo guests indeed supported an extended season and we thank our community for doing so.”
According to zoo officials, a total of 1,542 guests visited during the first three weekends of November. That's almost 1,000 less guests than the number that visited during the first three weekends in October, which saw 2,426 visitors.
Not all animals will be available to view, said Zoo Public Engagement Curator Sunny Katseanes. Because of this, zoo admission has been discounted during November. Admission is $5 for adults (13-61), $4 for seniors (62+), $3 for kids (3-12), and $0.50 for ages two and under. Memberships and guest tickets are also welcome.
“Come to the zoo and enjoy it for one last weekend,” Katseanes said. “Explore what it’s like in the fall and see how it’s a little different.”
Katseanes said people have enjoyed the extended season and nicer weather has helped bring people in.
“People seem to be enjoying it which is awesome,” Katseanes said.