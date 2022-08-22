The Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park budgeted for nearly $250,000 in increasedrevenue this year but is reportedly not on track to meet that goal.
The "Best Little Zoo in the West" is not only below its annual revenuegoal but has "decreased in admissions by 10% compared to last year," said Eric Grossarth, public information officer for the city of Idaho Falls.
But despite lighter-than-expected visitor numbers, the zoo remains a prime eastern Idaho attraction.
"Life has been hard with four kids and being inside all the time," said Shelley Kendrick, an Idaho Falls resident. "I could have gone crazy. The zoo has been a place where we can get out, get some fresh air and remember that there is life outside of our home."
From April, the start of the season for the zoo, to now, the zoo has hosted 112,907 visitors. That's a 26% drop compared to the numbers in 2021 when it saw 146,649 visitors throughout the season. Though the zoo has more than two months of the season left to make up for this drop, admissions are not expected to reach the goals set for the year.
"We honestly don't really know why numbers are down," Grossarth said. "It could be inflation, it could be less tourism, it could be a number of things."
The average annual zoo attendance for the five years before the pandemic was 140,740. Zoo officials saw decreases in admission for two of the previous three years, with 2020 overlapping with the start of theCOVID-19 pandemic. Attendance in 2019 dropped 4%, with 134,884 visitors, which was down from 2018's count of 144,000. In 2020, which saw the zoo's opening date pushed back a month, attendance dropped by 34% from the previous year, with 95,993 visitors as public facilities saw their attendance limited by COVID-19 restrictions on crowd size.
Zoo officials were not surprised by the low numbers in 2020considering the forced closure for part of the year, as well as not hosting educational programs or events.
Attendance in 2021 saw a sharp uptick as people began to get back to regular life. The year brought a 42% increase, bringing attendance back up to 146,649, becoming the zoo's second highest year in admissions. The zoo set its attendance record in 2017 when 160,000 visitors entered its gates.
Though attendancenumbers are down, people filter in and out of the zoo daily and are no less excited than they have ever been, if anything they're more excited, Zoo Director David Pennock said.