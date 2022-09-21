pumpkin and tortise

The Idaho Falls Zoo will switch to fall hours in October and also has many special events planned during the month.

 Idaho Falls Zoo

The Idaho Falls Zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of the month.

Beginning in October, the zoo's hours will change. From Oct. 1 through Oct. 16, the zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, the zoo will be open for special hours and events.

