The Idaho Falls Zoo is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the end of the month.
Beginning in October, the zoo's hours will change. From Oct. 1 through Oct. 16, the zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, the zoo will be open for special hours and events.
"Fall is a great time to visit the zoo to see some of the cold-hardy animals that become more active in the cooler temperatures," a zoo news release said.
The October events include:
• Glow Light Party, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 7. This all-ages event will allow guests to enjoy music and an evening stroll around the zoo. The zoo will provide each guest one free glow stick at the entrance, but zoo staff encourage attendees to wear glow-in-the-dark items as well. Beer, nonalcoholic beverages and food will be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 and are available at the gate or online at eventbrite.com/cc/tpzs-2022-events-50999.
• Masquerade Ball, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 14. Attendees are invited to don their best suit or gown and grab a masquerade mask for "an elegant evening of fun, food and champagne at the zoo," a zoo news release said. Attendees must 21 and over. Tickets are $45 each and are available online at eventbrite.com/cc/tpzs-2022-events-50999 or at the gate.
• Boo at the Zoo, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 20, 21 and 22. Attendees can take part in family friendly costume contests, trick-or-treat stations and games as they explore the "beautiful lights and pumpkins around the zoo," the release said. Tickets are $10 each for ages 3 and up; 2 and under is free. Tickets eventbrite.com/cc/tpzs-2022-events-50999.
• Zoo Lights, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 24 and 25: Attendees can enjoy "the beautiful night lights" as they stroll the zoo, the release said. Zoo Lights does not have trick-or-treat stations, games or activities. Tickets are available at the gate for $7 for adults, $4.50 for kids 3 to 12, and 50 cents for ages 2 and under.