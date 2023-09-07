The Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park has been presented the Quarter Century Award by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for receiving 25 years of continuous accreditation.

The zoo features more than 300 animals and 120 different species in pristine habitats and exhibit spaces.


Red panda

The Idaho Falls Zoo’s red pandas are part of the Species Survival Plan program, which works to preserve animal populations for vulnerable species worldwide.

