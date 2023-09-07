The Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park has been presented the Quarter Century Award by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for receiving 25 years of continuous accreditation.
The zoo features more than 300 animals and 120 different species in pristine habitats and exhibit spaces.
In the United States, about 2,800 organizations have licenses from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to showcase animals to the public, but only 238 of those meet the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ accreditation requirements.
“It’s the group of zoos that agree to take care of their animals and run their zoos at the very highest possible standard according to the most up-to-date information about how to keep animals at a zoo — how to keep them happy, how to keep them healthy, how to keep them engaged, appropriate diets, enrichment and all of those things,” Idaho Falls Zoo Executive Director David Pennock said.
To receive accreditation, every five years, the zoo undergoes a rigorous application process involving significant paperwork, an on-site inspection and a face-to-face interview between zoo representatives and a committee at an Association of Zoos and Aquariums conference.
“The first thing is how the animals are cared for is really big,” Pennock said, “But it’s not just that. They review every aspect of zoo operation and programs — educational programs, visitor experience, safety of the staff, training of the staff, financial stability, the governance of the organization, their vision for the future and their strategic plan.”
The award places the zoo in an elite cadre of institutions, earning the same accreditation as Salt Lake City’s Hogle Zoo and the San Diego Zoo.
“AZA accreditation signifies Idaho Falls Zoo’s active role in protecting our world’s wild animals and wild places while providing exceptional animal care and meaningful guest experiences,” said AZA President and CEO Dan Ashe in a news release. “Fewer than 10% of animal exhibitors registered with USDA have achieved AZA accreditation, so Idaho Falls Zoo is truly a leader in the zoological profession.”
The award also recognizes the zoo’s involvement in wildlife conservation projects.
“The Idaho Falls Zoo is actively engaged in wildlife conservation in the zoo, through our Species Survival Plan program, but just as importantly, we are supporting animal conservation out in the field,” Pennock said. “We are supporting animals out in their native habitat. (We) do that in a very aggressive way, not using any tax dollars at all, but raising money.”
Every admission to the zoo includes a 50-cent donation to the Quarters for Conservation program.
Since 2015, the zoo has raised $235,000 for conservation efforts through the program.
“With our international projects, it (supports) penguins in South Africa, the African black-footed penguin, which is teetering on extinction in the wild; snow leopards in the wild, another endangered species; and Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique, Africa,” Pennock said. “… You get to vote for which program you want your money to support.”
About 40% of animals at the zoo participate in the Species Survival Plan program, an effort across accredited institutions to maintain a “genetically diverse, demographically varied, and biologically sound population,” according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums website.
The black-footed penguins found at the zoo are native to Namibia and South Africa, where they are facing possible extinction.
“Those penguins, their population is just plummeting,” Pennock said. “It’s possible that they will be entirely extinct in the wild in less than a decade.”
The zoo is actively engaged in protecting black-footed penguins both in Idaho Falls and in the African islands where they nest.
“We work to manage all of our black-footed penguins as one population across all AZA-accredited zoos to make sure that they’re healthy, happy and genetically diverse so that when the penguins are ready to go extinct in South Africa, AZA-accredited zoos have a pool of African penguins that can be used with the reintroduction efforts to get them back in the wild,” he said.
The efforts of zoos to preserve endangered species have paid off across the globe, including successful efforts to reintroduce Prezwalski’s horses to their native habitat in Mongolia.
“There’s now a long list of animals that have gone extinct in the wild — didn’t exist in the wild anymore — but because some were still in zoos, they were able to go through one of these cooperative breeding plans, get enough of them to reintroduce them into the wild, and get them back into the wild again,” Pennock said.
The zoo’s continuous accreditation is also the result of the diligent efforts of 20 full-time, two part-time and 22 seasonal employees, interns from Idaho State University and Brigham Young University-Idaho and about 100 volunteers.
“We are proud that the Idaho Falls Zoo is not only an amazing amenity for our residents and visitors from throughout the region, but also that provides top-level care for our animals,” Mayor Rebecca Casper said in the release. “It is wonderful that the AZA recognizes the global impact the Idaho Falls Zoo has made on conservation efforts as it educates visitors of all ages by developing both understanding and empathy for our planet’s wildlife.”
The zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through September and on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 1 through Oct. 15.
The year’s final Sippin’ Safari fundraiser event is Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. with music from “2 Bald Guys.” A Masquerade Ball will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Boo at the Zoo runs from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 19 through 21, and Zoo Lights lasts from 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 and 24.
“It truly is one of the spectacular times to come to the zoo,” Pennock said. “The temperatures are just a little cooler for the public, but the animals feel that way too. The animals are all a little perkier and a little happier.”
