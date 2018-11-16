Idaho Falls Zoo enthusiasts can now keep an eye on things during the winter months when the facility is closed to visitors.
The city of Idaho Falls announced Thursday that the zoo recently was chosen to receive a 24-hour web camera from EarthCam. The release said zoo officials have decided to point the web camera at its African Penguin Cove. Viewers will watch “feedings, pool cleanings, observe animal care procedures, and interactions between the birds.”
The release said if the penguins aren’t visible it’s likely they are hanging out in their outdoor exhibit. The penguins can access their outdoor exhibit when temperatures are above 20 degrees.
The release said EarthCam shares live streaming views of many from around the world, including Masai Giraffe, polar bears, peregrine falcons, American bison and meerkats.
To access the zoo’s EarthCam, go to idahofallsidaho.gov/earthcam. You can also visit earthcam.com or download the Webcams app on your mobile device at earthcam.com/mobile/.