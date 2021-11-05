For the first time in its history Idaho Falls Zoo will be open on Saturdays and Sundays in November, weather permitting.
The zoo made the announcement in a news release. The weekend hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Fall is a great time to visit the zoo to see some of the cold-hardy animals that become more active in the cooler temperatures,” the release said. “You may be surprised to know all the zoo animals stay right in your zoo during the colder months, although the tropical birds and reptiles have been moved to their winter quarters inside the zoo, so they will not be available for public viewing.”
The zoo is offering a special admission rate this month. Adults, ages 13-61, can visit the zoo for $5; seniors, 62-and-over, can get in for $4; children, ages 3-12, can enter for $3; and children 2-and-under can attend for 50 cents. Memberships and guest tickets are also welcome, the release said.
Additionally the zoo will host in-person children’s Thanksgiving Camps for children in grades K-7 over Thanksgiving break. These one-day camps on Monday, Nov. 22, and Tuesday, Nov. 23, will offer “fun, interactive activities and up-close learning with animals on zoo grounds,” a zoo news release said.
• What Do Animals Eat for Thanksgiving? (Grades K-1) 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 22: “We’ve invited the animals to dinner but forgot to ask their favorite foods! Can your little scientist help plan the perfect menu?”
• Predators and Prey (Grades 4-5) 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 22: “Get up close and personal with the animals in the Idaho Falls Zoo family and find out what makes them successful predators and survivors.”
• Zoo Crime Squad (Grades 2-3) 9 a.m.-noon, Nov. 23: “Who is the animal mastermind behind the craziest crime of the century? Help us find the clues and solve the mystery!”
• S.A.F.E-Saving Animals from Extinction (Grades 6-7) 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nov. 23: “Explore how you can help protect precious species from going extinct. Learn about the endangered animals at your zoo and how you can teach others about conservation.”
Zoo staff will be following city of Idaho Falls and East Idaho Public Health COVID-19 policies in effect at time of camp. For information, email Zoo Educator Augusta Grumdahl at agrumdahl@idahofallszoo.org or call 208-612-8254.