While the tropical birds and cold-blooded critters have already been tucked in for the coming chilly months, the rest of Idaho Falls Zoo exhibits will remain open for another week beyond its traditional closing date.
The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 14.
“Whenever we announce our closing date we always get a lot of feedback from the community of ‘please don’t close yet, we haven’t come enough,’” said Sunny Katseanes, education curator for the zoo. “So we just kind of looked at that weather schedule and rolled the bones and said ‘why not. Let’s open another week.’”
According to a city of Idaho Falls news release, fall is a great time to visit the zoo to see some of the cold-hardy animals that become more active in the cooler temperatures.
The zoo will reopen for the annual Boo at the Zoo fundraiser Oct. 25 through 27 and for Zoo Lights on Oct. 29 and 30. Tickets for these events can be purchased at the zoo gift shop, Broulim’s or online at eventbrite.com/e/boo-at-the-idaho-falls-zoo-2018-tickets-44230428402.
Katseanes said zoo attendance for 2018 has been the second highest in its history.
“At the end of September we were right at 143,000 people (for 2018),” she said. “Last year we were at about 158,000 maybe a bit over that. We had all the babies, the camel, the sloth bear and the lions, a crane — we kind of had that baby boom last year and of course we had the eclipse and lots of things going on here. And this year we haven’t had quite that same level of babies.”
Katseanes reported progress on the William J. Maeck Education Center. Ground was broken for the new center this summer. A foundation and walls are going up now with a completion date slated for February. The William J. Maeck Foundation gave $500,000 to the zoo to fund the center, and added an additional $170,000 when estimated construction costs went above what the city had planned for.
Katseanes said the new education center will have three classrooms able to hold 50 students each with removable walls allowing events to accommodate 200 or more people at education events.
“We’ll be going from 144 square feet to upward of 4,000 square feet,” she said. “We’ll have dedicated office space which will be nice, which we don’t have right now. We’ll have bathrooms and running water which is huge for us, we’ve never had an education center with actual facilities so that’s a big deal.”
With the larger education center, the zoo plans to offer more classes to the community.
“We offer a wide range of classes for ages 2 up through 18,” Katseanes said. “We do weeklong programs and one-day classes. We do a lot of environmental education programs for children in our community. And this will allow us to expand those and hopefully offer some family classes and community classes and making us the source for environmental education in our area.”
She said the education center is the start of future expansion plans for the zoo. Plans are being developed to expand into the former county fairground lands south of the zoo.
“The vision is definitely to grow our zoo,” she said. “We consider ourselves the best little zoo in the West and we want to expand upon that and continue that momentum and our commitment to having the best animal welfare and conservation opportunities for our animals and our community is a huge part of that. The community is a big supporter of the zoo. We see that by the numbers.”