Idaho Falls Zoo visitors can see a new bird species — a Lady Ross’ turaco.
The zoo has received a female Lady Ross’ turaco from the San Diego Safari Park, a zoo news release said. Lady Ross’ turacos are “beautiful, brightly colored birds from Africa that are very active jumping from branch to branch,” the release said.
Lady Ross’ turacos are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plans. Species Survival Plans are captive breeding management programs overseen by zoo animal care specialists to ensure species conservation, husbandry, and education, the release said. The zoo professionals work together to maximize genetic diversity and demographic distribution of animals in the care of Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ facilities. The Idaho Falls Zoo is participating in 44 Species Survival Plans such as African penguins, snow leopards, and now, the Lady Ross’ turaco.
“The zoo is scheduled to receive a male in the fall from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo,” Darrell Markum, animal curator, said in the release. “With his arrival we are hoping the pair will do their part to help conserve their species by having a clutch of eggs shortly thereafter.”
The Lady Ross’ turaco, a female, can be seen in the African aviaries near the zebra and lion exhibits. She is a bright indigo-blue with a red crest on her head and a brilliant yellow beak, the release said.
The Idaho Falls Zoo is open daily 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.