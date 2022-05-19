Children at a past Idaho Falls Zoo Spring Camp interact with a wallaby in this submitted photo.
Summer camp registration is open for youth classes at the Idaho Falls Zoo.
The camps, which take place between June and August, are available to children ages 5 to 17.
Students in grades K-1 can learn "lots of amazing things about our incredible natural world" during their four-day camp, a zoo news release said.
Children in grades 2-3 can spend time "up-close with the animals while learning about your wild world through activities, crafts, and amazing animal interactions," the release said.
Students in grades 4-6 can "explore the wonderful world of animals in depth and challenge your understanding of the sciences," the release said.
Middle and high school students interested in starting a career in the zoo field can learn more about zookeeping and what it takes to run a zoo through the camp's "deep dive" into the zoo world.
The zoo will follow city of Idaho Falls and Eastern Idaho Public Health COVID-19 procedures in effect at the time of camp.
For information, contact the Zoo Education Department by email at zooeducation@idahofallszoo.org or by calling 208-612-8254.
To register, go to idahofallsidaho.gov/830/Summer-Zoo-Classes.
