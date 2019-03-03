The Idaho Falls Zoo has opened a month-long application process for local teenagers to volunteer through the Junior Zoo Crew program.
Junior Zoo Crew consists of 14- to 17-year-old volunteers who will spend a portion of their summer working at the zoo. The selected teenagers will work behind the scenes, helping to feed the animals and clean the exhibits, and be stationed around the zoo to provide information to visitors.
Sunny Katseanes, education curator for the Idaho Falls Zoo, said the program is highly competitive among the students. The zoo looks for people who are willing to work independently during their shifts, interested in learning about the animals and ready to take on responsibility.
"They need to really prove to us that they're going to commit an entire summer to the zoo and provide a great service for the visitors," she said.
Last summer, more than 40 teenagers participated in the program and spent up to 15 hours per week at the zoo. About half of those were returning volunteers who had excelled in the program before and were given greater responsibility for the animals in their second or third year of work.
Hillcrest High School senior Easton Worthington was a member of the Junior Zoo Crew for four years, beginning when he was 13. He said the program helped him meet other students from the area and he enjoyed working his way through different areas of the zoo over the years.
"If you're willing to stick with it, the benefits are awesome," Worthington said.
Applications for the program are open on the Idaho Falls Zoo website through April 1. Teenagers who are accepted will be trained in early May and begin their volunteer work as soon as school ends.