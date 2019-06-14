The Idaho Falls Zoo has reopened the Habitat building to the public.
This weekend will also feature local ice cream on Saturday and free admission for men with children Saturday and Sunday in honor of Father's Day.
The Habitat building is the log building behind the zoo's gift shop that houses the "animal ambassadors," the animals that are part of the zoo's education program. It has always been the home to these animals but had been closed to the public for years.
“Thanks to the recent addition of the William J. Maeck Education Center we were able to expand the Habitat, which allows for a better space for both the animals who live there and the public, thus providing an opportunity to have a more engaging zoo experience," zoo Education Curator Sunny Katseanes said in a statement.
The Habitat building is home to animals including a couple of species of snakes, two bird species, ferrets, hedgehogs and Madagascar hissing cockroaches.
"Education animals have to be kept separate from the rest of our collection to protect our animals from potential diseases," said city spokesman Bud Cranor. "The construction of the Ed Center made a remodel of the habitat possible. The remodel has made it possible to make it available to the public."
The habitat will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturday through Aug. 17, staffed by two members of the Junior Zoo Crew, the zoo's teen education program. Guests will be able to observe and interact with some of the animal ambassadors, including mammals, birds, and reptiles.
The Tautphaus Park Zoological Society is hosting "Chillin' at the Zoo" with Reed's Dairy from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For $5 per person on top of a regular admission or zoo membership, visitors can enjoy a variety of ice cream stations throughout the zoo. Tickets are available at the zoo's front entrance, and children 3 and under can enjoy it for free. Visit tpzs.info for information.
Also on both Saturday and Sunday, men with a paid child's admission will be admitted to the zoo for free.
The zoo is open daily for its summer hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Labor Day.