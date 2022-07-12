The "best little zoo in the west" is living up to its slogan and offering a myriad of fun events that are sure to make this a summer to remember.
From summer camps for children, watercolor painting for teenagers and wine tasting for the adults, there is a little something for everyone at the Idaho Falls Zoo.
The zoo, located at 2940 Carnival Way inside Tautphaus Park, is open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays.
Regular admission prices as low as 50 cents for infants, with prices not exceeding $8 for adults.
The Tautphaus Park Zoological Society is hosting several events this summer at the Idaho Falls Zoo with all proceeds going directly back to renovations for the zoo.
The events have been very popular so far this year and have been attracting large crowds to the zoo.
"Everyone wants to have fun again after COVID and that is showing in our numbers," said Emily Holschuh, executive assistant for Tautphaus Park Zoological Society.
"Right now our capital campaign is building a new gift shop and a new entrance for the facility," Holschuh said. "Right now we are working with architects ... but if you have been through the zoo and have seen our gift shop, it could very badly use some love; That's kind of what all of this money is being pushed toward right now."
Summer events include:
• July 15 - Wines in the Wild - With admission being $45, this event will offer a wide variety of wines as visitors walk around the zoo, beer provided by Idaho Brewing Company, and soda for the designated drivers in the crowd. The event will also have a dance floor for the first time ever and music by Jazz House Big Band. This specific event is for guests 21 and over and ID is required before entry.
"We are really excited, this is a fun one," Holschuh said. "We will have wine stations all throughout the zoo so that people can pick up a glass, drink some wine, dance and meet new people."
• July 20 - Watercolor in the wild - Is a series specifically for the 16-and-over community. Each month there will be a watercolor class led by artist Twyla Mahelona with Mahelona Studio. On this date Mahelona will guide a class from 1 p.m. to 3.p.m. on how to watercolor zebras. Zoo admission and materials come with the cost of the class so you can come and enjoy the zoo before your class or hang out after. Space is limited and filling up quickly so make sure to get your spot.
"This fills up so fast," Holschuh said. "You have to be 16 or older ... this was meant to be adults at the zoo, meeting each other, having fun. I thought it was so cool that at our last class, people were chatting and making friends with people they had never talked to before, you could tell they were going to be lifelong friends."
• August 5 - Sippin' Safari Concert Series featuring the band Perfect Chaos. From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., this event is family friendly with something for everyone to do. There is food, wine, beer, a soda barista provided by Teton Toyota and live music with access to the exhibits while you are in the zoo. Admission for the event is $5 for members and $10 for non-members.
• August 12 - Zoo Brew - The North American Brewers Association will be bringing a huge variety of beers for tasting along with food available for purchase and live music. Entrance is $30 prior to the event and $35 at the door.
• August 20 - Watercolor in the wild - Mahelona will guide the class in watercoloring peacocks from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
• August 29 - Members Picnic - This event is a special thank you to zoo patrons with a membership. It includes free food and drinks while you enjoy your time at the facilities.
With over 330 animals representing 130 species from all over the world, according to the zoo website, the Idaho Falls Zoo is loaded with opportunities to learn, donate to conservation efforts around the world, and have fun with friends and family. The Idaho Falls Zoo is one of a select number of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.