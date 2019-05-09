guanaco idaho falls

The guanaco, a relative of the llama, is native to South America.

The Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park had the highest attendance ever recorded in the month of April, according to a city news release. The zoo hopes to continue high levels of attendance in May by offering a number of special events:

— Saturday: International Migratory Bird Day

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., "migration stations" will be located around the zoo to allow visitors to learn about bird migration. The event is free with admission or a zoo membership.

— May 11-12: Mother's Day weekend

All women will be granted free admission to the zoo with a child. There will be a charge for the child's admission. 

— May 18: Armed Forces Day

Retired and active military personnel will be granted free admission, along with a guest. The KIDZ Co. choir will perform at 3:30 p.m.

— May 25: Summer hours begin

Gates will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. The zoo will begin clearing visitors at 5:45 p.m.

The zoo also will host 2,000 second-graders on May 21 and 22 for activities focused on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. The event, sponsored by Fluor-Idaho, is booked for this year. Those interested in next year's event should call 208-612-8254.

Admission to the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park is $7.50 for adults (ages 13-61), $6 for seniors (62+), $4.50 for children (ages 4-12). Children 3 and younger are free. For information on zoo events, visit idahofallszoo.org.

