The Idaho Falls Zoo began its 2021 season Saturday, with a few major renovations in the works and a return to mostly normal operations.
The beginning of last year's zoo season was delayed from the beginning of April until May 17 by Idaho's stay-home order and COVID-19 restrictions. When it did open, social distancing measures and the cancelation of special events continued to limit attendance.
More than 100,000 visitors came through the Idaho Falls Zoo last year even with the limitations. Masks will be requested for visitors by zoo policy, but director David Pennock said that the events and staffing should otherwise be back to normal.
"Last year was tough for everyone, which makes it all the more exciting for us to open at full capacity," Pennock said.
Several of the zoo's public programs, from the Junior Zoo Crew to after-hours events, are expected to return at some point in 2021.
The most notable birth at the zoo since it last opened is Liam, a Bactrian camel born on St. Patrick's Day. Marvin, the red panda born at the zoo last year, was sent to Tennessee to be raised alongside other red pandas but is back this year with his mate Linda.
A major renovation to the penguin exhibit is in the works but will take at least another month to complete, Pennock estimated. The updates include more ways for visitors to watch the penguins and a water filtration system that will drastically reduce the exhibit's water demand.
Not all changes over the off-season have been positive. Basha, one of the oldest Amur tigers being housed in an Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited zoo, died earlier this week at 18. Pennock said the zoo had been monitoring Basha's health regularly as she got older, but her condition "really tanked" in recent weeks.
Amur tigers are the largest cat species in the world and one of the most endangered. The Oregon Zoo says that about 400 wild Amur tigers live in Siberia and eastern China, while 150 of the tigers live in zoos.
Fifty cents from every ticket to the zoo goes toward conservation causes. Some of the conservation efforts span the globe, such as the work to raise critically endangered species such as the red ruffed lemur or the Amur tigers. Other conservation causes are more local: bat detectors set up near some of the bird exhibits help to monitor the local population.
Savannah Koster is a student at Brigham Young University-Idaho who began volunteering for the zoo last summer. She said those conservation efforts were what excited her about volunteering in Idaho Falls.
"I think that helping out here makes an impact on conservation globally and for the local community, even if I'm just cleaning exhibits," Koster said.
The Idaho Falls Zoo will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until well into the fall.