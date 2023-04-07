Following a particularly harsh winter and the delay of the annual community clean-up day, city officials and Zoo Director David Pennock have been forced to delay the opening day of the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park.
The zoo is now set to open at 9:30 a.m. April 26, a two-week delay from its targeted April 12 opener.
“We all know what a challenging winter we’ve had,” Pennock said in a city news release. “The continued cold temperatures and delayed snow melt have prohibited us from completing our necessary spring reopening process.”
Once it's open the "Best Little Zoo in the West" will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays.
Besides clean-up efforts, the cold weather has also prohibited zoo workers from moving animals into their respective enclosures. Some of the weather-sensitive animals, such as tropical birds and reptiles, must remain in their winter habitats, and out of public view, until overnight temperatures consistently stay above 50 degrees.
"This is necessary for the animals’ safety, health, and well-being," Pennock said in the release.
Officials are excited for a long list of summer events and education programs that will be available when the zoo opens. Registration for the education programs opened last week. Registration is available at idahofallsidaho.gov/830/Summer-Zoo-Classes.
Pennock said in a previous Post Register interview that the zoo is a top tourist draw due to the large variety of interesting animals with amazing conservation stories, a beautiful and calm atmosphere, and a hardworking staff that makes the animals happy and healthy.
The zoo is home to more than 330 individual animals representing 130 species from all around the globe and itwas the first zoo in Idaho to be accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, awarded the title partially due to its participation in 44 Species’ Survival Plans, positively impacting conservation efforts worldwide.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.