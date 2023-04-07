640245e124bc5.image.jpg

The zoo is now set to open on April 26 at 9:30 a.m., back two weeks from its original opening date of April 12.

 courtesy of the city of Idaho Falls

Following a particularly harsh winter and the delay of the annual community clean-up day, city officials and Zoo Director David Pennock have been forced to delay the opening day of the Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park.

The zoo is now set to open at 9:30 a.m. April 26, a two-week delay from its targeted April 12 opener.


